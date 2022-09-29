Firms face hurdles in migrating to cloud

“The problem is that there is an overwhelming move to the cloud which is not being complemented by the availability of talent required. The pace of cloud adoption is hindered significantly because of the lack of availability of talents such as cloud architects, cloud engineers, and data architects," said Monesh Dange, partner and regional consulting markets leader at EY India. He said that the issue lies in distribution, availability and quality of skilled manpower. That said, Indian companies are still expanding teams and roles in cloud. “While our research found the lack of cloud skills as a major challenge, it is encouraging to note that 81% of the Indian respondents said they are creating new positions and teams to fulfil the need for more cloud skills," said Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president, Technology, IBM India/South Asia.

