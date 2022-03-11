Firms take to metaverse for interviews and engagement

According to Neeti Sharma, senior vice president of digital staffing firm TeamLease Services, the industry may revisit an old concept to overcome this challenge. Around 2009, people used to travel to video conferencing centres in order to attend first-round interviews, before they traveled to the job location for advance interview rounds. Sharma said she expects “metaverse parlours" to mushroom over the next few months in India, which will support the lack of infrastructure while startups and other firms work to bring VR and AR headsets to the mainstream.