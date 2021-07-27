NEW DELHI: Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek is planning to launch its first 4nm chips by the end of the year, the company said during its earnings call today.

In a series of tweets, Bryan Ma, vice president of client devices at the International Data Corporation (IDC), announced that the company’s 4nm chips will be targeting the flagship smartphone segment, priced above 4000 Yuan (approximately Rs. 45,000).

According to Ma, China might be the “primary target" for the chipset, though he noted that Chinese firms that partner with MediaTek will also be exporting to other markets eventually. That presumably includes companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, which often work with MediaTek for their devices. All three companies are amongst the top five smartphone makers in India, with Xiaomi being the largest smartphone seller in the country.

MediaTek’s 4nm chips will be manufactured using the Taiwan Semiconductor Company’s (TSMC’s) 4nm process technology. The company’s key competitor in the foundry business, Samsung, has also been pushing towards this technology. According to reports, American chip giant Qualcomm is expected to use Samsung’s 4nm technology for next year’s flagship Snapdragon 895 chip. The company’s current flagship, the Snapdragon 888, uses 5nm process technology from Qualcomm.

Advancements in process technologies lead to improvements in the speed and efficiency of processors. MediaTek’s new chip will also be 5G capable, which is more or less a foregone conclusion for any new mobile chip being launched nowadays. Tech giant Apple is also expected to use a 4nm chip on its 2022 iPhones.

MediaTek also announced the Kompanio 1300T chip, which uses the 6nm process technology. "There is a growing demand right now for personal computing devices designed for both remote work and multimedia entertainment," said PC Tseng, general manager, intelligent multimedia business unit, MediaTek.

“Our Kompanio chips allow brands to design lightweight tablets and personal computing products with robust performance and prolonged battery life so they can bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.