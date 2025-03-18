Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Google Research's tech initiative for early detection of wildfires has seen its first successful step — the launch of its first ‘FireSat’ satellite into Earth orbit on March 17. Celebrating the milestone on social media platform X, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shouted out the partners and extended a “special thanks” to Elon Musk's SpaceX for the ride into orbit.
“We have liftoff! After a successful launch this weekend, the first FireSat satellite is now orbiting Earth,” Sundar Pichai wrote. “It’s the first of a 50+ satellite constellation that will help detect + track wildfires as small as 5x5 meters, using AI,” he added.
Sundar Pichai went on to give “huge thanks” to research and funding partners Muon Space, Earth Fire Alliance and the Moore Foundation. Adding, “.., and special thanks to SpaceX for the ride!” with a photo of the satellite on the launch pad.
Here's all you need to know about ‘FireSat’, Google Research and its non-profit partners' tech-infused wildfire detection initiative.
