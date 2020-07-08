First impressions: Poco M2 Pro

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi spin-off Poco is back with a new smartphone, M2 Pro, for India market. It starts at ₹13,999 and looks a like a replica of Redmi Note 9 Pro. Poco is yet to create a separate identify for itself and most its phones are imitations of a Xiaomi phone.

In terms of design, the Poco M2 looks a lot like the Redmi Note 9 Pro barring a few elements like the dual tone glass back finish. It comes in three colour variants-- blue, green and black. The front panel has a small circular cut out at top for front camera and thin bezel at base. The side-facing finger print sensor is integrated within the power button just like Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is easily accessible and accurate to use.

Most of the new phones this year offer even bigger screens. The Poco M2 is no different. The 6.67-inch screen with full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate offers a lot more legroom for reading, working and playing games.

Moving on to interface, Poco M2 Pro has got the Poco launcher running on top of Android 10. It is a custom UI but offers the best of both stock UI and plain Android in terms of looks and feel. The sheer amount of customisation its offers are hard to come by in any other Android smartphone including phones running on Xiaomi’s default MIUI interface.

Purring inside the solidly built phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G SoC with 4GB RAM in base variant and 6GB RAM in higher variant. Though this isn’t the most capable SoC from Qualcomm in the mid segment, it is quite dependable and can handle most day to day tasks including lighter games with ease. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and its rival Realme 6 Pro also runs on the same processor. In terms of storage, the phone offers 64GB and 128GB internal storage with the option to expand with a microSD card. What we like is that the microSD slot is separate from the dual SIM slots.

The phone packs a high capacity 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. This means it will last longer and will also take less time to charge than phones with 18W fast charging.

Quad cameras are the new norm and the Poco M2 Pro isn’t very different from rivals. It has a 48MP camera for high resolution photos, 8MP camera for wide angle photos, 5MP macro camera for very close-up shots and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera.





