First impressions: Poco M2 Pro

Purring inside the solidly built phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G SoC with 4GB RAM in base variant and 6GB RAM in higher variant. Though this isn’t the most capable SoC from Qualcomm in the mid segment, it is quite dependable and can handle most day to day tasks including lighter games with ease. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and its rival Realme 6 Pro also runs on the same processor. In terms of storage, the phone offers 64GB and 128GB internal storage with the option to expand with a microSD card. What we like is that the microSD slot is separate from the dual SIM slots.