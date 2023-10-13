First-ever mobile tower installed in Siachen at world's highest battlefield. Jawans now strongly connected to families with new mobile tower in Siachen.

The Siachen warriors in Ladakh on Thursday installed the first-ever BSNL BTS (Base Transceiver Station) at the forward posts of the highest battlefield to extend mobile communications for the Army soldiers at more than 15,500 feet.

This development was shared by the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that the new BTS site is located on the high-altitude post of the Army.

"Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high-altitude posts while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded the significant development and shared the picture of Siachen's first-ever mobile tower on the microblogging platform.

“These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first-ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mahindra Group Chairman further wrote, “It means our Jawans who put their lives on the line every single day on the world’s highest battlefield to defend us are now strongly connected to their families."

“For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander. To me, this is really BIG news," he added.

Since being posted, internet users appreciated the progress while some also raised concerns over such high radiations in the glacier.

One user wrote, “They are the real heroes. Because of them we are safe. Hat's off to them." “It's a huge thing to do by this government," a person said.

"Requirement of highest order. But is it safe to be such high radiations at their tent level for all the time ? I have heard ppl suffering from severe migraine and other health problems who live in house in and around where the tower is present," another user commented.

