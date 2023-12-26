Five focus areas for India in tech next year
Gen AI could become a new growth driver for India's IT services sector in FY25, as many service providers are expected to see a business impact from gen AI.
As 2023 winds up, technologists worldwide are focusing on what’s in store for 2024. The coming year will see a renewed emphasis on five areas where work has already begun; industry stakeholders echo that 2024 will be the year when generative AI begins to mature. However, new areas and avenues will also start shaping how tech sectors are defined going ahead, leading to new opportunities for enterprises and vendor partners.