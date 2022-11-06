Five mistakes managers make when introducing AI—and how to fix them

For example, in the fashion world, fashion allocators decide how much of each size and style of every item to send to each store weekly to maximize sale volume and minimize running out of product. Crucially, in the company we studied, some of the allocators were involved in the design and development of the algorithmic system. As a result, when the system was introduced, allocators said that they were willing to trust the new system’s recommendations even though they didn’t understand what was behind each recommendation. They didn’t require explanations of the recommendations at the moment of use, because they knew that some of their peers had spent a lot of time with developers along the way making sure the model was accurate.

