Five mistakes managers make when introducing AI—and how to fix them
- A close look at the fashion industry shows how tricky the human challenges can be
Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform corporate decision making—to increase revenue, decrease costs and improve quality.
If only employees would embrace it.
AI tools use algorithms to make decisions that have long been the sole province of humans. But they are running up against a formidable obstacle: those humans who were making those decisions. Getting workers to actually use the technologies will turn out to be just as important as making sure the systems work in the first place.
To see how difficult those human challenges will be—and how they might be overcome—it is useful to look at the fashion industry, which both of us have spent considerable time studying. Algorithms are capable of predicting the new fashion styles, managing the supply chain, making optimal pricing decisions and reducing waste. But the problem, at its most basic level, is that the technologies often collide with the age-old wisdom of the experts who are the foundation of the industry: the designers, buyers, planners, factory craftsmen and merchandisers on the front lines of the fashion houses.
That collision, however, need not be fatal, as our research has shown. Here are five ways we have found that fashion-industry managers are tripping themselves up—and how they can avoid those mistakes.
Mistake 1: Focusing on where algorithms will have the most impact
The urge to get the biggest bang for the AI buck as soon as possible makes sense. If a manager believes an algorithm can transform the business, why wait?
At one retail organization, for instance, leaders hoped to introduce an algorithmic system to address one of the highest impact areas of the business: helping fashion buyers better select which styles customers would want to wear next season.
The problem was that the system threatened to take away the work buyers loved to do: the creative work of picking out new styles. That is why they had become fashion buyers in the first place. They loved traveling the world to select the latest pieces off Fashion Week runways, meeting with designers, putting together outfits, feeling fabrics and combining their knowledge of fashion with a business sense to place big bets on what would be hot the following season.
So, project leaders instead asked the buyers which parts of their jobs they didn’t like. It turned out to be the scutwork associated with translating their aesthetic vision into concrete inventory plans. The leaders then automated the scutwork in a way that made the buyers want to use the system.
As the buyers did so, and grew comfortable with it, the project leaders found that the buyers were eventually willing to use the system more broadly—even for tasks that at first they resisted. For example, once the buyers began using the system for scutwork like automatically calculating the projected financials of their inventory plans and prepping their purchase orders, they began to use the system also for their more creative work or selecting styles for a coming quarter.
Lesson 1: Focus first on the work that employees dislike the most. The bigger changes will follow.
Mistake 2: When managers introduce algorithmic technologies, they mainly address technical frictions and innovation fears
In focusing on technical and emotional challenges, managers can ignore something just as important: the way the algorithms change the way the way employees see themselves. Specifically, employees think that algorithms threaten to turn them into uninspired geeks.
The most successful AI efforts spur identity transformations. When internet technologies disrupted librarians’ core work, for instance, they changed their identities from “masters of search" to “connectors of people and information."
Similarly, in the retail company we studied, even once the fashion buyers began to use the new algorithmic system to select new styles, project leaders noticed they tended to override some of the more strategic recommendations—for example, to stock large quantities of some of the well-tested styles.
Why? Because the system changed the buyers’ role from “savvy bettors" to “profit optimizers": Instead of betting on a single collection, the system required them to try out various collections of styles to discover which collection would likely make the most profit. The buyers resisted their new role as optimizers. That is, until managers picked up on some buyers’ descriptions of themselves as “visionaries."
When the managers pushed the idea that the new system would help buyers “envision new collections" and that the buyers would become “strategizers," the buyers’ resistance faded. The buyers started to take more of the recommendations that they had been overriding before. For example, before they hadn’t accepted recommendations that didn’t mirror their old way of buying. But once they began to see themselves as “strategizers," they started to follow the system’s recommendations to stock a lot of well-tested styles (such as certain kinds of dark wash jeans) to cover a smaller number of riskier styles (such as suede joggers).
Lesson 2: Don’t forget the role that self-identity plays, even if it’s largely semantic.
Mistake 3: Emphasizing only how algorithms can help maximize revenue and profitability
There is nothing wrong with telling workers that an algorithm can increase profits. They want to make more money for the company, especially if it’s good for their own job security and salary.
But it may not be compelling enough to persuade employees to overcome a bias to keep things as they are, and not risk losing what they have built.
Managers building a pricing-optimization algorithm for retail merchandisers initially focused on how the algorithm could help merchandisers sell as much as possible at the best possible price. Managers gained considerably more traction however, when they highlighted the potential of the algorithm to help merchandisers avoid failure rather than just helping them improve profits. That fits with findings in behavioral finance that the pain of losing is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining. By convincing merchants that the pricing algorithm could help them minimize the psychological ordeal of having to mark down items—a sign that they messed up—they were much more likely to adopt the new system.
Lesson 3: The promise that the algorithm can help employees avoid failure is more powerful than the potential for increased profits.
Mistake 4: Using algorithmic technology to provide workers with real-time feedback on their performance
In addition to deploying algorithmic prediction tools for trend forecasting, companies are using these technologies to bring products to market as quickly as possible.
To keep up with the demands of fast fashion, for instance, managers in apparel factories have introduced tracking technology that provides instantaneous and continuous feedback that show workers on the factory floor how fast they are manufacturing particular products, and if they are meeting necessary goals.
This has worked to speed up production—sort of. In one garment factory, workers making men’s pants welcomed the technology; they said the technology made boring work into a game. Many were motivated to increase their output because they were trying to beat their personal best.
But workers making jackets, a more-complex task, said the technology didn’t adequately measure their craftsmanship. For them, the real-time scorekeeping was demotivating, and the technology decreased productivity.
Lesson 4: Tracking technology isn’t a magic bullet, and companies should use it in a tailored way.
Mistake 5: Overexplaining how the algorithm works
Because a machine-learning algorithm is a black box that doesn’t reveal what has led to the recommendations it makes, end users are sometimes hesitant to take those recommendations, especially if they don’t match what the end users’ own intuition is telling them. Computer scientists then try to explain why their systems make the recommendations they do, hoping that this will reassure employees.
But this can backfire. That explanation may give them just enough information to reject the recommendations. Instead, they really just want to know that people like them—people with their knowledge base and experience whom they trust—have had input into how and why these recommendations are being made, and have rigorously tested the performance of the algorithms.
For example, in the fashion world, fashion allocators decide how much of each size and style of every item to send to each store weekly to maximize sale volume and minimize running out of product. Crucially, in the company we studied, some of the allocators were involved in the design and development of the algorithmic system. As a result, when the system was introduced, allocators said that they were willing to trust the new system’s recommendations even though they didn’t understand what was behind each recommendation. They didn’t require explanations of the recommendations at the moment of use, because they knew that some of their peers had spent a lot of time with developers along the way making sure the model was accurate.
Lesson 5: Including respected stakeholders in how the technology arrives at recommendations and in testing its performance can be more important to end users than explaining why the technology is making a particular recommendation.
