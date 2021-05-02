Five tech giants just keep growing
- Amid the pandemic, results for behemoths such as Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have surged
If the pandemic had never happened, the tech industry’s clout likely would have risen over the past year. But the economic effects of Covid-19 have catapulted the tech titans to heights few might have imagined possible a year ago.
The past week of quarterly financial results from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. put that dominance on vivid display. Each of these companies—already juggernauts pre-pandemic—recorded revenue growth near or above its fastest pace in years.
