Fiverr CEO warns staff: 'AI is coming for your jobs, including mine!'

In a stark and unfiltered message to his staff, Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to disrupt the workforce across a range of industries, including his own executive role, reportedIndia Today.

The internal email, which has since circulated widely online after being shared by Neatprompts CEO Aadit Sheth, urges employees to confront the accelerating impact of generative AI tools. Kaufman painted a candid picture of what lies ahead, asserting that automation is not just looming but already reshaping the nature of work.

“AI is coming for your jobs. Heck, it’s coming for my job too,” Kaufman wrote. He went on to list several professions he believes are particularly vulnerable, including programmers, designers, product managers, data scientists, lawyers, customer support staff, salespeople, and finance professionals.

Far from a Fiverr-specific concern, Kaufman framed the development as a global transformation. “This is not about Fiverr. This is about every company and every industry,” he noted.

He highlighted how tasks once considered straightforward are being rapidly automated, while more complex processes are being streamlined through AI. Without urgent reskilling and adaptation, Kaufman warned, workers could face redundancy within mere months.

However, the tone of the message stopped short of alarmist. Instead, it served as a call to action, encouraging staff to embrace AI tools and build new competencies. Kaufman pointed to platforms such as Cursor for developers, Intercom Fin for customer service, and Lexis+ AI for legal professionals as essential technologies to master.

Employees were also encouraged to locate internal AI experts, revise their definitions of productivity, and develop proficiency with large language models (LLMs). Kaufman made a bold claim that traditional search engines like Google are becoming obsolete for those not adept in prompt engineering — a skill increasingly seen as vital in the AI-driven era.

Before expanding headcount, companies should instead focus on boosting output using existing teams with the help of AI, he said, framing AI integration not as optional but as essential for survival.