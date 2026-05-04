Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top smartphone deals including iPhone 17, Pixel 10 and OnePlus Nord 6

Flipkart and Amazon are launching summer sales this month, featuring significant discounts on various smartphones. The sales start on May 5 for Amazon and May 8 for Flipkart, highlighting deals on premium models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16.

Aman Gupta
Updated4 May 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Flipkart and Amazon sale
Flipkart and Amazon sale(Image edited using AI)

Flipkart and Amazon are all set to hold their summer sales this month, offering discounts across a variety of categories. While the focus during the upcoming sales will inevitably be on iPhone deals, the e-commerce platforms are also offering discounts on a number of other devices. Here's a look at the top smartphone deals during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale and Amazon Great Indian Summer sale.

Also Read | Amazon great Indian summer sale announced: bank offers, top discounts and more

Flipkart and Amazon sale date:

Amazon's event kicks off at midnight on May 8, with early access to select devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at 12 PM on May 5. Meanwhile, the Flipkart sale begins on 9th May, with early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on 8th May.

Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top discounts on phones

Premium phones:

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

The 2025 Samsung flagship is receiving a massive price cut during the Amazon sale and is confirmed to be available at an effective price of 94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform will also be offering an option for no-cost EMI.

iPhone 16:

Amazon has also begun teasing a deal on the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at a price of 69,900 and could go below 65,000 during the offer period.

Also Read | AI is now outperforming human doctors in the emergency room diagnoses

iPhone 17:

Flipkart has confirmed a deal on the iPhone 17, with the 2026 Apple flagship model available at a starting price of 71,900 after offers.

Pixel 10:

The Google Pixel 10 will be available at a starting price of 59,999 during the offer period. It's not yet clear if this price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers.

Also Read | iOS 27 releasing soon: Compatible iPhones, massive Siri overhaul and more

Mid-range phones:

Amazon has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will be available at a starting price of 42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Meanwhile, the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available for a price of 36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be available for 34,999.

You can check out the complete offers on smartphones during the sale below.

SmartphonePlatformUsual/Listed PriceSale PriceKey Highlights/Conditions
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5GAmazon-- 94,999Incl. bank & coupon; Early Access May 5
iPhone 17Flipkart-- 71,900Starting price
Google Pixel 10Flipkart-- 59,999Starting price
iQOO 15RAmazon 53,999 42,999Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Incl. coupon
OnePlus Nord 6Amazon 52,999 36,999Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. CC EMI offer
iQOO Neo 10Amazon 45,999 34,999Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. bank offer
NOTE 60 Pro 5GFlipkart-- 27,999Starting price
iQOO Z11x 5GAmazon-- 22,999Incl. bank offer
Samsung Galaxy M56 5GAmazon 33,999 21,99950MP Triple Camera
Motorola edge 60 FusionFlipkart-- 19,999Starting price
Note 15 SE 5GFlipkart-- 17,999Starting price
moto g57 PowerFlipkart-- 15,9997000mAh battery
Tecno POP X 5GAmazon 27,999 15,4996500mAh battery; Incl. bank offer
OPPO K14X 5GFlipkart-- 14,499Starting price
Samsung Galaxy M17 5GAmazon 16,499 13,999Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
realme NARZO 90x 5GAmazon-- 13,999Starting price
REDMI A7 Pro 5GAmazon 15,999 11,999Starting price
Lava Bold N1 5GAmazon 13,999 11,999Incl. bank offer

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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