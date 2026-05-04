Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top smartphone deals including iPhone 17, Pixel 10 and OnePlus Nord 6

Flipkart and Amazon are all set to hold their summer sales this month, offering discounts across a variety of categories. While the focus during the upcoming sales will inevitably be on iPhone deals, the e-commerce platforms are also offering discounts on a number of other devices. Here's a look at the top smartphone deals during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale and Amazon Great Indian Summer sale.

Flipkart and Amazon sale date: Amazon's event kicks off at midnight on May 8, with early access to select devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at 12 PM on May 5. Meanwhile, the Flipkart sale begins on 9th May, with early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on 8th May.

Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top discounts on phones Premium phones: Galaxy S25 Ultra: The 2025 Samsung flagship is receiving a massive price cut during the Amazon sale and is confirmed to be available at an effective price of ₹94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform will also be offering an option for no-cost EMI.

iPhone 16: Amazon has also begun teasing a deal on the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at a price of ₹69,900 and could go below ₹65,000 during the offer period.

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iPhone 17: Flipkart has confirmed a deal on the iPhone 17, with the 2026 Apple flagship model available at a starting price of ₹71,900 after offers.

Pixel 10: The Google Pixel 10 will be available at a starting price of ₹59,999 during the offer period. It's not yet clear if this price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers.

Mid-range phones: Amazon has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will be available at a starting price of ₹42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Meanwhile, the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available for a price of ₹36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be available for ₹34,999.

You can check out the complete offers on smartphones during the sale below.