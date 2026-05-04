Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top smartphone deals including iPhone 17, Pixel 10 and OnePlus Nord 6

Flipkart and Amazon are all set to hold their summer sales this month, offering discounts across a variety of categories. While the focus during the upcoming sales will inevitably be on iPhone deals, the e-commerce platforms are also offering discounts on a number of other devices. Here's a look at the top smartphone deals during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale and Amazon Great Indian Summer sale.

Flipkart and Amazon sale date: Amazon's event kicks off at midnight on May 8, with early access to select devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra starting at 12 PM on May 5. Meanwhile, the Flipkart sale begins on 9th May, with early access to Flipkart Plus and Black members starting on 8th May.

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Flipkart and Amazon sale: Top discounts on phones Premium phones: Galaxy S25 Ultra: The 2025 Samsung flagship is receiving a massive price cut during the Amazon sale and is confirmed to be available at an effective price of ₹94,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. The e-commerce platform will also be offering an option for no-cost EMI.

iPhone 16: Amazon has also begun teasing a deal on the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at a price of ₹69,900 and could go below ₹65,000 during the offer period.

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iPhone 17: Flipkart has confirmed a deal on the iPhone 17, with the 2026 Apple flagship model available at a starting price of ₹71,900 after offers.

Pixel 10: The Google Pixel 10 will be available at a starting price of ₹59,999 during the offer period. It's not yet clear if this price is inclusive of discounts and bank offers.

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Mid-range phones: Amazon has confirmed that the iQOO 15R will be available at a starting price of ₹42,999 with bank offers and coupon discounts. Meanwhile, the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6 will be available for a price of ₹36,999, and the iQOO Neo 10 will be available for ₹34,999.

You can check out the complete offers on smartphones during the sale below.

Smartphone Platform Usual/Listed Price Sale Price Key Highlights/Conditions Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Amazon -- ₹ 94,999 Incl. bank & coupon; Early Access May 5 iPhone 17 Flipkart -- ₹ 71,900 Starting price Google Pixel 10 Flipkart -- ₹ 59,999 Starting price iQOO 15R Amazon ₹ 53,999 ₹ 42,999 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Incl. coupon OnePlus Nord 6 Amazon ₹ 52,999 ₹ 36,999 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. CC EMI offer iQOO Neo 10 Amazon ₹ 45,999 ₹ 34,999 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4; Incl. bank offer NOTE 60 Pro 5G Flipkart -- ₹ 27,999 Starting price iQOO Z11x 5G Amazon -- ₹ 22,999 Incl. bank offer Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Amazon ₹ 33,999 ₹ 21,999 50MP Triple Camera Motorola edge 60 Fusion Flipkart -- ₹ 19,999 Starting price Note 15 SE 5G Flipkart -- ₹ 17,999 Starting price moto g57 Power Flipkart -- ₹ 15,999 7000mAh battery Tecno POP X 5G Amazon ₹ 27,999 ₹ 15,499 6500mAh battery; Incl. bank offer OPPO K14X 5G Flipkart -- ₹ 14,499 Starting price Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Amazon ₹ 16,499 ₹ 13,999 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus realme NARZO 90x 5G Amazon -- ₹ 13,999 Starting price REDMI A7 Pro 5G Amazon ₹ 15,999 ₹ 11,999 Starting price Lava Bold N1 5G Amazon ₹ 13,999 ₹ 11,999 Incl. bank offer