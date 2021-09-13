Flipkart has officially announced its flagship Big Billion Days sale. Although the exact dates are yet to be declared, the sale is expected to happen sometime during the prime of festive season, which has begun. This means it could fall between September-end and early-October.

Flipkart has teased that the sale will see launches, discounts and offers ranging across various categories, including smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion, home furnishings and more.

For this sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer card discounts. Buyers can also use Paytm wallet and UPI to get assured cashback on purchases.

In smartphones, Flipkart will be offering discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE. The iPhone 12 series is already available at discounted prices on the e-commerce platform. During Big billion Days, Flipkart will also offer discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Oppo and Vivo.

The online retail major has also teased discounts up to 40 per cent on Intel-powered laptops. There will be discounts on other laptops too, which will announced later. Flipkart also announced up to 60 per cent discount on TWS earbuds, flat 70 per cent on smartwatches and 80 per cent on soundbars.

Television sets and small appliances will also get up to 70 per cent discounts, whereas refrigerators will be half off.

Fashion and accessories segment will attract 60-80 per cent off, while furniture and mattresses will get up to 85 per cent discount.

The special launches will include MSI gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, several TWS earbuds and smartwatches, and more.

