E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its another Big Saving Days sale, ahead of Independence Day. It will commence from August 4 and conclude on August 9. The company has teased several deals on top smartphones. Here are details on some of the best deals.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 11 will be accessible at reduced prices in India. Currently, these models are listed on the platform for ₹68,999 and 41,999 respectively. Flipkart claims that the upcoming sale will offer even greater discounts, continuing its tradition of substantial price cuts on popular 5G smartphones.

The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen offers a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and comes with a ceramic shield protection. The handset\ is resistant to spills and splashes.

Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. To perform camera duties, Apple iPhone 14 has a dual camera sensor on the back. This includes a 12MP primary sensor at the rear paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor.

Furthermore, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will include discounts on the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to the iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be offered at a more budget-friendly cost.

While presently priced at ₹59,999, it will be made available during the sale at a reduced price. Similarly, various other smartphones like the Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also receive price cuts. The exact discounted amounts for these 5G phones will be unveiled shortly, either in the upcoming days or just before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale event.

Customers can expect a five per cent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.