Flipkart announces Big Saving Days sale ahead of Independence day. Top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+, more2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale offers discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 11, as well as other popular 5G smartphones. The sale will run from August 4 to August 9, with additional details on discounts to be announced soon.
E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its another Big Saving Days sale, ahead of Independence Day. It will commence from August 4 and conclude on August 9. The company has teased several deals on top smartphones. Here are details on some of the best deals.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×