Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India starting at 30,999

Flipkart announced the launch of ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners . This new launch will introduce the Nokia brand in the home appliances segment. The range of the new air conditioners will be priced starting ₹30,999 and will be available on Flipkart from 29 December.

According to a statement released by the company, the air conditioners are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India.

The new range of Nokia air conditioners get features such as Adjustable Inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, Intelligent motion sensors, blue-fin anti-corrosive technology and wi-fi connected Smart climate control.

Speaking about the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Nokia to bring ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners to consumers. Over the course of last year, we have launched superior products, at the back of our extensive consumer understanding, to bring offerings that are customized for the needs of Indian consumers. Smart home appliances have paved their way into households that ask for ‘more’ from their devices, and hence with this latest launch of Nokia air conditioners we wanted to bring innovation beyond just cooling – to give both multifunctional and environmentally friendly experience to consumers."

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said, “Bringing the Nokia brand into the smart home appliance category with Flipkart in India is another milestone in our strategic relationship. Improving air quality in the home through smart sustainable technology allows us to offer people an intelligent and eco-friendly air conditioning option that meets the needs of today’s consumer."

