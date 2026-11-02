Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: ASUS ExpertBook business laptops start at ₹50,990 with up to ₹18,000 off

ASUS India has announced discounts of up to ₹18,000 on its ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. The limited-period sale, announced on October 30 is for those looking to upgrade their devices, with discounted prices on the ExpertBook Ultra and P Series laptops for startups, small businesses and working professionals. The price begins at ₹50,990, and further bank discounts are available, with exchange benefits/exchange EMI options on select models.

It includes several models of the ExpertBook series such as P1, P3, P5 and Ultra. According to ASUS India, customers can get additional bank discounts of up to ₹10,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on selected laptops. The ExpertBook series comes with a blend of AI-powered computing and business-centric security and durability.

ASUS ExpertBook laptop deals during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2026 The ExpertBook P1 series has some of the most affordable options in the sale. The 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions with Intel Core 3 chips and 8 GB RAM are priced at ₹50,990, compared to the list price of ₹65,990.

This variant of the ExpertBook P1403CVA is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and features the Intel Core 3 processor and will be sold at a price of ₹63,990, which is 25% cheaper than its regular price of ₹81,990. This means a saving of ₹18000.

For customers looking at higher-performance options, the ExpertBook P3 series is available from ₹86,990. The 14-inch ExpertBook P3406CCAP comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

On the other hand, the ExpertBook P5 series begins at an attractive price tag of ₹96,990 for select variants. The entry-level models come with Intel Core Ultra 7 chips, 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage at ₹179,990 price tag during the sale.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra specifications and features The flagship ExpertBook Ultra is equipped with a 14" 3K Tandem OLED touch screen display. According to ASUS, it is equipped with powerful Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and weighs around 0.99 kg.

The laptop will also have up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive storage. Other highlights include a 70Wh battery, a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The ExpertBook Ultra has gone through MIL-STD-810H testing, according to ASUS. It also has the security features of ASUS ExpertGuardian, such as a fingerprint sensor, BIOS protection and TPM 2.0.

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Additional bank and exchange offers In addition to the mentioned discounts, only bank discount customers who buy eligible ExpertBook laptops from Flipkart can enjoy up to ₹10,000 discount. Selected models offer up to 12 months' no-cost EMI.