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Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: ASUS ExpertBook business laptops start at ₹50,990 with up to ₹18,000 off

ASUS ExpertBook business laptops are available with discounts of up to 18,000 during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. Prices start at 50,990. Buyers can also get bank discounts of up to 10,000, exchange benefits of up to 15,000 and up to 12-month no-cost EMI.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published2 Nov 2026, 04:49 PM IST
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ASUS India is offering discounts on ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Sale 2026.
ASUS India is offering discounts on ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart’s Sale 2026.
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ASUS India has announced discounts of up to 18,000 on its ExpertBook business laptops during Flipkart's Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026. The limited-period sale, announced on October 30 is for those looking to upgrade their devices, with discounted prices on the ExpertBook Ultra and P Series laptops for startups, small businesses and working professionals. The price begins at 50,990, and further bank discounts are available, with exchange benefits/exchange EMI options on select models.

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It includes several models of the ExpertBook series such as P1, P3, P5 and Ultra. According to ASUS India, customers can get additional bank discounts of up to 10,000, exchange benefits of up to 15,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on selected laptops. The ExpertBook series comes with a blend of AI-powered computing and business-centric security and durability.

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ASUS ExpertBook laptop deals during Flipkart Diwali Sale 2026

The ExpertBook P1 series has some of the most affordable options in the sale. The 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions with Intel Core 3 chips and 8 GB RAM are priced at 50,990, compared to the list price of 65,990.

This variant of the ExpertBook P1403CVA is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and features the Intel Core 3 processor and will be sold at a price of 63,990, which is 25% cheaper than its regular price of 81,990. This means a saving of 18000.

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For customers looking at higher-performance options, the ExpertBook P3 series is available from 86,990. The 14-inch ExpertBook P3406CCAP comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

On the other hand, the ExpertBook P5 series begins at an attractive price tag of 96,990 for select variants. The entry-level models come with Intel Core Ultra 7 chips, 32GB RAM and 1TB of storage at 179,990 price tag during the sale.

Also Read | ASUS ExpertBook P1, P3, P5 and Ultra laptops get Flipkart sale deals

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra specifications and features

The flagship ExpertBook Ultra is equipped with a 14" 3K Tandem OLED touch screen display. According to ASUS, it is equipped with powerful Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and weighs around 0.99 kg.

The laptop will also have up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 solid-state drive storage. Other highlights include a 70Wh battery, a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

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The ExpertBook Ultra has gone through MIL-STD-810H testing, according to ASUS. It also has the security features of ASUS ExpertGuardian, such as a fingerprint sensor, BIOS protection and TPM 2.0.

Also Read | Before RAM pushes prices up, see these ASUS deals in Great Indian Festival Sale

Additional bank and exchange offers

In addition to the mentioned discounts, only bank discount customers who buy eligible ExpertBook laptops from Flipkart can enjoy up to 10,000 discount. Selected models offer up to 12 months' no-cost EMI.

ASUS is also offering exchange benefits of up to 15,000, subject to eligibility and applicable terms. The actual retail price of the laptop will vary based on the laptop configuration and last-minute specials at the point of sale.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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