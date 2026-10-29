Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026: iPhone 17 at ₹79,999; iPhone Air at ₹99,900 — check offers

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 started on 28 October and will remain active for the next 20 days. It offers up to 60% discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables and home goods. The e-commerce platform is offering several Apple iPhone variants at discounted prices, such as iPhone 17, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Air. This offer is available on Flipkart and will be available as an extra discount on bank cards and exchange offers.
The festive sale is targeting customers who plan to buy electronics ahead of Diwali. On October 29, 2026, select SBI debit and credit card transactions will be eligible for a 10% instant discount along with credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can also claim an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, subject to applicable conditions. However, the actual price is determined by the card members, the exchange value and offers provided for each product.
The iPhone 17 is listed at ₹79,999, down from its listed price of ₹99,900. The reported effective price includes a direct discount of ₹8,000, a card discount of ₹7,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹5,000.
The iPhone 15 is available at an effective price of ₹59,999, compared with its listed price of ₹69,999. The reported price includes a ₹5,000 card discount and a ₹5,000 exchange bonus.
Here are the listed prices of other iPhone models featured in the sale:
|iPhone model
|Listed price
|Reported sale price
|iPhone 17
|Rs. 99,900
|Rs. 79,999
|iPhone 15
|Rs. 69,999
|Rs. 59,999
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|Rs. 1,79,900
|Rs. 1,73,900
|iPhone 18 Pro
|Rs. 1,64,900
|Rs. 1,58,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Rs. 1,49,900
|Rs. 1,42,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Rs. 1,34,900
|Rs. 1,27,900
|iPhone Air
|Rs. 1,19,900
|Rs. 99,900
Alongside smartphone discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple's iCloud+ subscription for ₹749 for 12 months, compared with its listed price of ₹900.
Since advertised effective prices may include discounts on the bank and exchange benefits that may not be available to all, the customer must verify the product listing and offer terms before buying. There might also be fluctuations in price and stock during the sale.