Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 announced: Expected discounts and offers

Online commerce platform Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Billions Days sale. The e-tailer has started teasing the sale on its website and mobile platform. The sale will cash in on the upcoming festival season in the country. As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers of almost all products across categories. The e-commerce company has not revealed the date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It is likely to announce the sale dates in the coming days.

