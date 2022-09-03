Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 announced: Expected discounts and offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will cash in on the upcoming festival season in the country. As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers of almost all products across categories.
Online commerce platform Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Billions Days sale. The e-tailer has started teasing the sale on its website and mobile platform. The sale will cash in on the upcoming festival season in the country. As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers of almost all products across categories. The e-commerce company has not revealed the date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It is likely to announce the sale dates in the coming days.
As part of the sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts to their customers. Buyers will get a 10% instant discount on purchases made during the sale.
The e-tailer has also created a webpage of the sale. It says that the sale will offer up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. This will include deals on headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones and more. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80% discount. For example, Air Conditioners will retail with up to 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.
The sale will also offer discounts and deals on smartphones. It will offer phones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Poco and other brands. We can also expect new smartphone launches during the sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 will give discounts of up to 40% on gaming laptops. Similarly, printers and monitors will be available with up to 80% off in the sale.
Apart from offers on mobiles, tablets, laptops and audio accessories, the Big Billion Days sale will give discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, fashion, beauty, food, toys, furniture items, and more. On grocery products also users will get deals and discounts to make every purchase pocket-friendly.
Now that Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale, it is likely that the rival Amazon may also announce its Great Indian Festival sale soon. Both the sales usually run simultaneously.
