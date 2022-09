Flipkart has announced Big Billion Days 2022 sale on its platform. The sale is likely to start soon and may continue till Dussehra 2022. The e-tailer is yet to announce the exact dates of the annual festival sale. But it has created a microsite, giving us a sneak peek into the offers that will be available during the sale days.

Smartphones is a popular product category that attracts major discounts and deals in online sales. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 will give discounts of up to 40% on gaming laptops. The e-commerce company is expected to offer exciting offers on phones during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. This will include smartphones like Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo V25 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.

Discounts on exchanging old phones

As per the Flipkart web page, buyers will get up to ₹20,000 exchange discount on Oppo Reno 8 Pro. There will be an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000 on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Samsung's flagship phone- Galaxy S22 Plus 5G will be available at an exchange discount of up to ₹22,000.

New launches in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022

The e-tailer also gives a sneak peek into new smartphone launches that will happen during the sale. So far, the company has revealed only two names of the smartphones that are launching- Realme C33 and Poco M5. The Poco phone will go on its first sale on September 13. It carries a price tag of ₹10,999.

Bank offers during Flipkart sale

The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts on purchases made during the upcoming Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount during the sale.

Flipkart will also offer exchange discounts, easy purchase options and screen damage protection for the smartphone buyers. There will be a Buy Now Pay Later option as well.