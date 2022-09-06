Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Deals on Nothing, Samsung, Oppo and other phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will offer discounts on Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo V25 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Flipkart has announced Big Billion Days 2022 sale on its platform. The sale is likely to start soon and may continue till Dussehra 2022. The e-tailer is yet to announce the exact dates of the annual festival sale. But it has created a microsite, giving us a sneak peek into the offers that will be available during the sale days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Flipkart has announced Big Billion Days 2022 sale on its platform. The sale is likely to start soon and may continue till Dussehra 2022. The e-tailer is yet to announce the exact dates of the annual festival sale. But it has created a microsite, giving us a sneak peek into the offers that will be available during the sale days.
Smartphones is a popular product category that attracts major discounts and deals in online sales. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 will give discounts of up to 40% on gaming laptops. The e-commerce company is expected to offer exciting offers on phones during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. This will include smartphones like Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo V25 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.
Smartphones is a popular product category that attracts major discounts and deals in online sales. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 will give discounts of up to 40% on gaming laptops. The e-commerce company is expected to offer exciting offers on phones during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. This will include smartphones like Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Vivo V25 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.
Discounts on exchanging old phones
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Discounts on exchanging old phones
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the Flipkart web page, buyers will get up to ₹20,000 exchange discount on Oppo Reno 8 Pro. There will be an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000 on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Samsung's flagship phone- Galaxy S22 Plus 5G will be available at an exchange discount of up to ₹22,000.
As per the Flipkart web page, buyers will get up to ₹20,000 exchange discount on Oppo Reno 8 Pro. There will be an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000 on Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. Samsung's flagship phone- Galaxy S22 Plus 5G will be available at an exchange discount of up to ₹22,000.
New launches in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022
New launches in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022
The e-tailer also gives a sneak peek into new smartphone launches that will happen during the sale. So far, the company has revealed only two names of the smartphones that are launching- Realme C33 and Poco M5. The Poco phone will go on its first sale on September 13. It carries a price tag of ₹10,999.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The e-tailer also gives a sneak peek into new smartphone launches that will happen during the sale. So far, the company has revealed only two names of the smartphones that are launching- Realme C33 and Poco M5. The Poco phone will go on its first sale on September 13. It carries a price tag of ₹10,999.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bank offers during Flipkart sale
Bank offers during Flipkart sale
The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts on purchases made during the upcoming Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount during the sale.
The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer discounts on purchases made during the upcoming Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Buyers can avail 10% instant discount during the sale.