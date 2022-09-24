Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Deals on top-rated smartphones

The iPhone 11 from Apple is priced during the Flipkart sale at ₹35,990 for the 64GB storage model down from ₹43,900. It comes with an exchange deal by upto ₹16,900 and an additional discount of 10 percent to customers using ICICI Bank cards.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has entered its second day. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches, wearables and other accessories. Moreover, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.
Here are some of the great deals on top-rated smartphone brands:
Apple iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is currently available at Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale at ₹57,990 for the 128GB storage variant. Earlier, it was listed at ₹56,990 on the first day of the sale. This Apple handset was launched in 2021 with a starting price of ₹79,900. Customers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of ₹16,900 with this deal. EMI options are also available for this smartphone starting at ₹1,982 per month.
Apple iPhone 13
iPhone 11
This smartphone from Apple is priced during the Flipkart sale at ₹35,990 for the 64GB storage model down from ₹43,900. It comes with an exchange deal by upto ₹16,900 and an additional discount of 10 percent to customers using ICICI Bank cards.
Google Pixel 6a
The Google Pixel 6a can be grabbed at a starting price of ₹34,199. Customers can avail a flat instant discount of up to ₹9,800. The e-commerce giant is offering up to ₹1,500 discount on purchases with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. This handset was launched earlier this year at a price of ₹43,999. Additionally, it can be exchanged for an amount capped at ₹16,900.
Nothing Phone 1
This handset can be purchased during the Flipkart sale for ₹31,999 for the base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit cardholders are eligible to receive an additional instant discount up to ₹1,500 on this deal. Interested customers can also swap their old smartphones for up to ₹16,900.
Realme 9 Pro 5G
The e-commerce platform has listed Realme 9 Pro 5G for ₹16,999. It can be exchanged with an old smartphone for extra discount up to ₹15,500. Additionally, ICICI and Axis Bank credit cardholders can avail an additional discount up to ₹1,500 on this deal. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.
