Walmart-owned Flipkart is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Big Billion Days Sale in 2024, marking the onset of the festive season. Scheduled to begin on September 27 for the general public, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy exclusive early access starting September 26.

Customers can also look forward to additional savings through various bank offers. HDFC Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy an instant 10% discount on their purchases, while Flipkart UPI users can save up to Rs. 50 on transactions. For added convenience, Flipkart is offering credit up to Rs. 1 lakh through its Pay Later service, along with no-cost EMI options via Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

This year's sale promises substantial discounts across a variety of categories, including smartphones, earbuds, computers, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Among the standout deals are attractive offers on popular models like the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

Flipkart has already begun teasing reduced prices for select smartphones on its mobile app, giving shoppers a glimpse of what's in store. The Google Pixel 8, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, typically priced at Rs. 75,999, will be offered for under Rs. 40,000. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23, usually retailing for Rs. 89,999, will also see its price drop below Rs. 40,000. However, exact prices remain under wraps for now.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which normally costs Rs. 79,999, is teased to be available for less than Rs. 30,000. The performance-driven Poco X6 Pro 5G is also expected to be listed for under Rs. 20,000.

While details of other smartphone discounts are yet to be disclosed, Flipkart has confirmed that several models, including the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, and Infinix Note 40 Pro, will be available at reduced prices during the sale.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!