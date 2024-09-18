Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Massive discounts on Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23, and more
Walmart-owned Flipkart is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual Big Billion Days Sale in 2024, marking the onset of the festive season. Scheduled to begin on September 27 for the general public, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy exclusive early access starting September 26.