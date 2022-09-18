Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on smartphones under ₹30,0002 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 12:24 PM IST
- Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start September 23. The annual sale will continue till September 30.
Listen to this article
Festive season is round the corner and companies are all prepared to cash-in the occasion. Major e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale, respectively. The sale will offer huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. Here is a list of smartphones that will be available under ₹30,000 on Flipkart