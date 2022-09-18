Festive season is round the corner and companies are all prepared to cash-in the occasion. Major e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale, respectively. The sale will offer huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. Here is a list of smartphones that will be available under ₹30,000 on Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will retail at a starting price of ₹28,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes with the Glyph interface and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor. The device has a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a will be available at ₹27,699 onwards in the sale. It is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset and packs up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with dual 12MP camera sensors.

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available at ₹26,999 in the Flipkart sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. Oppo Reno 8 5G offers 80watt SuperVOOC fast charging support and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It has a 6.43-inch Full HD screen.

Motorola Edge 30 5G

As per Flipkart webpage, Motorola Edge 30 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹22,749 in the sale. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and boasts of triple camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors. Users will get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

Realme GT 2

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer Realme GT 2 at a starting price of ₹26,999. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.62-inch screen and features a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.