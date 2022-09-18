Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on smartphones under 30,000

As per Flipkart webpage, Motorola Edge 30 5G will retail at a discounted price of ₹22,749 in the sale. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and boasts of triple camera at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors. Users will get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

