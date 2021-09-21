Flipkart will host its flagship sale Big Billion Days this year between October 7 and October 12. During the sale, the Indian e-commerce giant will extend offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion, home furnishing and more, and even launch some new products.

Coming to the smartphones section, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will see offers and discounts on some popular models from Samsung, Motorola, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Asus and Poco. The run-up to the sale will even witness new launches from some of these companies.

But the deal that many will be waiting for is substantial discount on Apple iPhones. With the launch of iPhone 13 series, smartphones in the iPhone 12 line-up and older have already been available on Flipkart with massive discounts. It remains to be seen if Flipkart will continue these existing discounts or introduce some more benefits.

A ‘Reveal Calendar’ on the microsite for Big Billion Days shows that Flipkart will unveil some discounts for the Apple smartphones on September 27. It also shows launch dates for new phones by Realme's Narzo, Oppo, Samsung, Poco Vivo and Motorola between September 22 and October 1. The exact models that will be launched have not been revealed yet by the company.

Flipkart will also reveal more details about offers on Apple, Micromax, Infinix, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Samsung, Poco, Narzo and more during this time.

The Indian e-tailer will also offer at least ₹2,000 exchange discount on replacing a smartphone in good condition with a new one during the sale. No cost EMI and complete mobile protection at ₹299 will also be on offer.

For this sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer card discounts. Buyers can also use Paytm wallet and UPI to get assured cashback on purchases.

