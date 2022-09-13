Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 dates announced: Check date, deals & offers

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail cashbacks, discounts and pay later during the eight day long sale. Moreover, banks are offering 10 per cent instant discounts on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Paytm is also offering 10 per cent assured savings on UPI and wallet transactions. Buyers can also shop using the Flipkart Pay Later option with a credit of up to ₹1 Lakh which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}