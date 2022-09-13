Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 dates announced: Check date, deals & offers

Flipkart has announced Crazy Deals at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM, Rush Hours for early birds, Tick Tock deals with lowest prices offering new deals every hour and many other offers.
Flipkart, a Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, has announced its Big Billion Days Sale 2022 dates. It will begin from September 23, 2022 and go till Sep 30, 2022. More than a week-long sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and others. This sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days special across various categories and top end line of products.
The ninth edition of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will also see an ‘open box delivery’ on select high value products such as mobile and electronics. Interestingly, it will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail cashbacks, discounts and pay later during the eight day long sale. Moreover, banks are offering 10 per cent instant discounts on Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Paytm is also offering 10 per cent assured savings on UPI and wallet transactions. Buyers can also shop using the Flipkart Pay Later option with a credit of up to ₹1 Lakh which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs.
“Interested buyers can also combine the Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third party options and avail offers at the time of checkout. Besides the Pay Later option, customers can also include a No-cost EMI facility for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders," said Flipkart.
The Flipkart app has been updated today and it has introduced various handsome deals and offers for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Interestingly, the e-commerce giant has gamification initiatives for customers such as coupon rain, treasure hunt, and spin the bottle allowing customers to avail offers during the sale.
According to the microsite on Flipkart, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories. Moreover, Flipkart has also announced Crazy Deals at 12AM, 8AM and 4PM, Rush Hours for early birds, Tick Tock deals with lowest prices offering new deals every hour and other offers.
During the Flipkart sale, Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro will be sold at a discounted price of ₹2,499 instead of ₹7,999 after an off up to 68 per cent. It comes with bluetooth calling facility, 120 sports modes, IP67 water resistance technology and features a 1.69HD display with 2.5D curved glass.
