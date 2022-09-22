Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users: Details

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 per cent discount on electronic gadgets and devices like smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops and more. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.

