Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users: Details

The Flipkart Plus members can take advantage of the exclusive deals offered to them during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. During the sale, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchases.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 per cent discount on electronic gadgets and devices like smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops and more. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of ₹100, if they sign up during the sale.
The Flipkart Plus members can take advantage of the exclusive deals offered to them during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. The e-commerce giant has revealed that the sale would be live until Sep 30, 2022. During the sale, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchases.
As always, the sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, the wait is over. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung, Realme and others.
In the sale, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at ₹31,999. The smartphone buyers can avail ₹3,000 exchange discount as well. It is equipped with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offers dual recording Pro-grade OIS camera. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available at a discounted price of ₹23,749 in the sale. It is equipped with 80watt SuperVOOC charge and has dual Sony IMX sensors.
Some of the jaw-dropping deals that one can avail on the smartphones include Google Pixel 6a which will be available at ₹27,699 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ at ₹59,999. Price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at ₹28,999 in the Flipkart sale.
Deals on iPhones will be another attraction of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce platform has teased that the iPhone 13 will be available at its ‘craziest ever price’. It is likely to be offered under ₹50,000. Similarly, the Apple iPhone 11 will be available under ₹30,000. While the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased below ₹40,000.
