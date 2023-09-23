Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Details on bank offers1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will offer discounts on smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for 2023 is gearing up for its Big Billion Days Sale 2023 right before the festive season. Before revealing the exact sale dates, the online shopping website owned by Walmart is giving a sneak peek of the special discounts you can get if you use certain bank cards or choose to pay in installments (EMI).