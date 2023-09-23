Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Details on bank offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for 2023 is gearing up for its Big Billion Days Sale 2023 right before the festive season. Before revealing the exact sale dates, the online shopping website owned by Walmart is giving a sneak peek of the special discounts you can get if you use certain bank cards or choose to pay in installments (EMI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart has created a special landing webpage to give a sneak peek of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2023. According to the information on this webpage, when customers shop using certain ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank debit or credit cards, they can avail an immediate discount of up to 10 percent.

Moreover, Paytm is also offering guaranteed savings on transactions made using Paytm, UPI, and wallets during the sale. Interested buyers can use the Flipkart Pay Later feature to buy now and pay later. In addition, there will be options like no-cost monthly installments and discounts for exchanging old items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart plans to keep the most important discounts a secret until the sale's first day. They will reveal the deals for iPhones on October 1, Samsung's smartphone deals on October 3, Xiaomi's smartphone offers on October 7, and Pixel handset deals on October 5. So, customers will need to wait until these dates to know about the exciting discounts on these products.

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, you can expect big discounts on various smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo. Some of the smartphones that will have discounts of up to 80 percent have already been teased by Flipkart. These include Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, and Poco M6 Pro 5G. So, if you're looking for a new smartphone, this sale could be a great opportunity to get one at a lower price.

