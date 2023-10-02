Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Moto G32, Samsung Galaxy F13, and other deals revealed
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale offers heavy discounts on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F13, Motorola G32, OPPO A17k, Poco M5, and Realme C55.
Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner, marking the arrival of the festive season. Shoppers can look forward to substantial discounts on a wide range of top products from various brands. The Big Billion Days sale for this year is scheduled to kick off on October 8 and run until October 15. Notably, Plus members will have the exclusive privilege of starting their shopping spree on the e-commerce platform from October 7 onwards.