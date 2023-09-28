Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Schedule, deals, offers on Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, more
The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale in India will start on October 8, with discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, electronics, fashion, and home appliances.
The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale is set to kick off in India on October 8. Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, along with new product launches and more.