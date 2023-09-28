The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale in India will start on October 8, with discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, electronics, fashion, and home appliances.

The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale is set to kick off in India on October 8. Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, along with new product launches and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart has partnered with various lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank to provide instant discounts on purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale.

Similar to previous years, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy a 24-hour head start on the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several smartphones, such as the Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Vivo V29e, and Poco M6 Pro 5G, are expected to receive discounted prices during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Additionally, potential price reductions are also anticipated for the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 lineup, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Moto Edge 40 Neo and Vivo T2 Pro 5G will make their debut in the country during the sale, marking their first availability.

During this sale, customers can expect generous discounts of up to 80 percent on smartphones, electronics, accessories, smart TVs, and home appliances. Fashion products will see reductions of up to 90 percent, while items in the categories of beauty, home decor, and sports will be available at discounts of up to 80 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart will offer interested buyers the opportunity to avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent when using specific debit and credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank. Paytm users can benefit from guaranteed savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions throughout the sale. Additionally, customers have the option to avail the Flipkart Pay Later feature for their purchases, along with no-cost EMI choices and exchange discounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!