Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 announced for September 27: Bank offers, discounts and more | Mint

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 announced for September 27: Bank offers, discounts and more
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts September 27, with early access for Plus members on September 26. The sale will feature discounts on smartphones, electronics, and home appliances, with special offers from HDFC Bank, including cashback and EMI options.
Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has officially revealed the dates for its much-anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2024, set to kick off just ahead of the festive season.
