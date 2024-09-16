Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 announced for September 27: Bank offers, discounts and more | Mint

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has officially revealed the dates for its much-anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2024, set to kick off just ahead of the festive season.

The massive annual sale will open to the general public on September 27, while Flipkart Plus members can enjoy exclusive early access from September 26. The platform has begun teasing exciting offers across a range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions, home appliances, and various electronics, building excitement as shoppers prepare for the sale.

This year, the e-commerce platform has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an additional 10 per cent instant discount on debit and credit card purchases, along with easy EMI options (via Gadgets 360).

Furthermore, shoppers will be able to enjoy lifetime cashback on UPI transactions via Flipkart's Super Money app, providing even more savings on their purchases, added the publication.

Tech enthusiasts can look forward to significant price cuts on flagship smartphones from leading brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. Flipkart has hinted at major discounts on popular Samsung models, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy A14 5G. Buyers can already add these products to their wishlists to make the most of the offers once the sale goes live. Other highly anticipated deals include offers on smartphones from Vivo, Apple, OnePlus and more.

In addition to smartphones, the sale will feature substantial discounts on televisions, smartwatches, audio gadgets, laptops, and more home electronics, with details on these offers expected to be released in the coming days. Notably, deals on Nothing Phone 2a will be unveiled on September 22, followed by special promotions on iPhone models on September 23.

Alongside the bank discounts and UPI cashback offers, Flipkart will also reportedly provide exchange deals and Flipkart Pay Later credit, offering up to ₹1 lakh credit to eligible customers.

