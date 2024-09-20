Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Motorola Edge50 Pro, Edge50 Fusion, Edge50 Neo, Moto G8 and more
Motorola is offering significant discounts on smartphones ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024, featuring new colors and pre-booking options. Sales begin September 26, with effective prices as low as Rs. 13,999 for select models, including the Edge50 Pro and G series devices.
Motorola has announced massive discounts on its popular smartphones ahead of the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. The smartphone company is offering new colour variants in the Motorola Edge50 Pro, Motorola Edge50 Fusion, Motorola Edge50 Neo, Moto G85 5G, and Moto G64 5G specifically for the festive sale period.