Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Motorola Edge50 Pro, Edge50 Fusion, Edge50 Neo, Moto G8 and more
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Motorola Edge50 Pro, Edge50 Fusion, Edge50 Neo, Moto G8 and more

Livemint

Motorola is offering significant discounts on smartphones ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024, featuring new colors and pre-booking options. Sales begin September 26, with effective prices as low as Rs. 13,999 for select models, including the Edge50 Pro and G series devices.

Motorola has announced massive discounts on its popular smartphones ahead of the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024.

Motorola has announced massive discounts on its popular smartphones ahead of the much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024. The smartphone company is offering new colour variants in the Motorola Edge50 Pro, Motorola Edge50 Fusion, Motorola Edge50 Neo, Moto G85 5G, and Moto G64 5G specifically for the festive sale period.

These Motorola products will go on sale starting September 26 at the 00 hrs for early access customers and for all customers commencing September 27 during the Big Billion Days sale. Notably, the Motorola Edge50 pro and Fusion can be pre-booked at the sale price and then redeemed during the Big Billion Day sales starting September 26, 2024.

Starting with the Big Billion Days sale deal offered for a premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge50 Pro (12GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant), which retails at 35,999, can be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 27,999 (including bank offers).

Moreover, the Motorola Edge50 Fusion will be available at a starting effective price of Rs. 19,999. It is equipped with the segment's best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 50 MP camera with all-pixel instant focus technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording.

Another Motorola smartphone selling at a discount will be the Motorola Edge50 Neo. It will be available in four Pantone colours for an effective festive price of Rs. 22,999 after bank discounts or exchange offers.

Moving to the G series devices, Motorola is offering a new Viva Magenta colour variant on its Moto G85 5G. The device houses a 50MP OIS - Sony LYTIA 600 camera and will be available in two variants 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM at net effective prices of Rs.15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

The Moto G64 5G will also be available in a new Berry Red colour at an effective price of Rs. 13,999 under the 15000 segment. It offers the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a powerful octa-core processor with frequencies up to 2.5GHz.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 20 Sep 2024, 01:39 PM IST
