Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Best smartphones under ₹35,000 you shouldn't miss

As the festive season has officially begun in India, e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Big Billion Days sale. Interested buyers can find stellar deals and offers on laptops, smartwatches, smartphones, washing machines, and many other products. This is the right time to upgrade or switch to a new phone if you have been waiting for the sale to seek offers on 5G mobiles with good cameras, solid performance, and long battery life.

In this article, we have curated a list of the best smartphones under ₹35,000, available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that you should not miss.

POCO F7 5G The POCO F7 5G (12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant) is priced at ₹32,999. It sports a large 6.83-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant clarity. For photography, the device houses a 50MP Sony main rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, offering night mode and ultra-wide video recording, while the 20MP front camera supports portrait shots, night mode, and video recording. Powering the phone is the advanced 8s Gen 4 processor, delivering top-tier performance. The massive 7550mAh Li-Polymer + Silicon Carbon battery supports 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Vivo V50 5G The Vivo V50 5G (8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant) is up for grabs at ₹34,999. It boasts a 6.77-inch display that delivers immersive visuals, paired with a powerful 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup and a stunning 50MP front camera, perfect for capturing detailed photos and high-quality selfies. Under the hood, it runs on the efficient 7 Gen 3 processor and houses a robust 6000mAh battery.

MOTOROLA Edge 60 Pro It is available at ₹34,999 (16GB RAM with 512GB ROM). The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a vibrant 6.7-inch display. On the camera front, it sports a triple rear setup with 50MP + 50MP + 10MP lenses, along with a high-resolution 50MP front camera. Powering the device is the advanced Dimensity 8350 processor and the phone is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 5 5G It is available at ₹31,288 for the 8GB RAM and the 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus Nord 5 5G features a stunning 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 8MP) and a high-resolution 50MP front camera. Powering the mobile is the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and the phone houses a massive 6800mAh battery.

