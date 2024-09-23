Explore
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G and other smartphones

Livemint

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 promises significant discounts on a variety of products, especially smartphones. Notable offers include the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G under ₹30,000 and the Google Pixel 8 for ₹31,999, attracting shoppers across all price segments.

The massive annual sale will open to the general public on September 27, while Flipkart Plus members can enjoy exclusive early access from September 26.
The massive annual sale will open to the general public on September 27, while Flipkart Plus members can enjoy exclusive early access from September 26.

Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is gearing up to deliver substantial discounts across a wide array of product categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more. This year’s festive sale promises to bring in exciting deals from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Realme, and Nothing, among others.

As per a report from Gadgets 360, here are some of the great deals on smartphones ranging from premium to affordable devices:

One of the standout offers for smartphone enthusiasts is the significant price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The flagship device, known for its 50MP rear camera with 8K video recording and 3x optical zoom, will be available for under 30,000 during the sale.

For those eyeing premium smartphones, the Big Billion Days Sale has much to offer across various high-end models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, originally priced at 89,999, will drop to an effective price of 36,999 during the sale, providing top-tier performance and excellent camera capabilities. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8, known for its excellent camera features and seamless integration with Google’s software, is set to be available for a drastically reduced to an effective price of 31,999, down from 75,999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G will also see a notable price cut, coming down to an effective price of 64,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, typically retailing at 41,999, will be available for an discounted price of 27,999. The device, known for its Pantone-validated display and camera, is expected to draw attention from those seeking a balance between price and features. Another sale highlight is the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G, which will drop to an effective price of 23,999 from 31,999.

In the more affordable segment, buyers will find deals on smartphones under 20,000. Noteworthy options include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G, dropping to an effective price of 19,999, and the Realme P2 Pro 5G, which offers a curved display experience for effective price of 19,999. Both devices promise solid performance and features typically reserved for higher-priced phones. For those shopping in the sub 15,000 range, models like the Oppo K12X and Realme 12x 5G will be available for as low as 10,999 and 11,999, respectively. Flipkart will also feature phones like the CMF Phone 1 5G from Nothing, which will sell at an effective price of 12,999

The Big Billion Days Sale offers additional benefits, such as exchange bonuses, no-cost EMIs, and bank discounts, making it a lucrative time for consumers to upgrade their smartphones. With such a broad range of devices available at every price point, from affordable 5G models to premium flagships, the sale is expected to attract shoppers from all segments.

Published: 23 Sep 2024, 06:34 PM IST
