Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 promises significant discounts on a variety of products, especially smartphones. Notable offers include the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G under ₹ 30,000 and the Google Pixel 8 for ₹ 31,999, attracting shoppers across all price segments.

Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is gearing up to deliver substantial discounts across a wide array of product categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more. This year’s festive sale promises to bring in exciting deals from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Realme, and Nothing, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report from Gadgets 360, here are some of the great deals on smartphones ranging from premium to affordable devices:

One of the standout offers for smartphone enthusiasts is the significant price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The flagship device, known for its 50MP rear camera with 8K video recording and 3x optical zoom, will be available for under ₹30,000 during the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those eyeing premium smartphones, the Big Billion Days Sale has much to offer across various high-end models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, originally priced at ₹89,999, will drop to an effective price of ₹36,999 during the sale, providing top-tier performance and excellent camera capabilities. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8, known for its excellent camera features and seamless integration with Google’s software, is set to be available for a drastically reduced to an effective price of ₹31,999, down from ₹75,999. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G will also see a notable price cut, coming down to an effective price of ₹64,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, typically retailing at ₹41,999, will be available for an discounted price of ₹27,999. The device, known for its Pantone-validated display and camera, is expected to draw attention from those seeking a balance between price and features. Another sale highlight is the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G, which will drop to an effective price of ₹23,999 from ₹31,999.

In the more affordable segment, buyers will find deals on smartphones under ₹20,000. Noteworthy options include the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G, dropping to an effective price of ₹19,999, and the Realme P2 Pro 5G, which offers a curved display experience for effective price of ₹19,999. Both devices promise solid performance and features typically reserved for higher-priced phones. For those shopping in the sub ₹15,000 range, models like the Oppo K12X and Realme 12x 5G will be available for as low as ₹10,999 and ₹11,999, respectively. Flipkart will also feature phones like the CMF Phone 1 5G from Nothing, which will sell at an effective price of ₹12,999 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}