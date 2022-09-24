Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Discounts on Oppo Reno 7, Reno 8 series

Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 8 series in the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. The e-tailer has listed these Oppo Reno phones with up to 27% off on its website.
Planning to buy a good Android phone that is both high on performance and design? E-commerce platform Flipkart is giving huge discounts on Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 8 series in the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. The e-tailer has listed Oppo Reno phones with up to 27% off on its website. We have listed the Flipkart offers on Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 8 series.
Oppo Reno 8 5G
Oppo Reno 8 5G is offered in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colour options. The smartphone is priced at ₹28,999 on Flipkart after 23% off on its original price. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
After a discount of 13%, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G can be purchased at ₹45,999 from Flipkart. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers a 50MP primary rear camera. The device packs 12GB RAM and has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.
Oppo Reno 7 5G
Oppo Reno 7 is a 5G phone that comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The smartphone is listed at ₹28,999 on Flipkart. There is a 10% off on Axis and ICICI Bank card transactions. In addition, the e-tailer is giving exchange discounts of up to ₹19,900 on old smartphones. The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery and offers a 32MP front camera for selfie.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G packs 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It is available at a discounted price of ₹34,999 in the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset and has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. Rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
