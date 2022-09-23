Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Flipkart Big Billion days sale goes live for all: Deals on iPhone 13, 12 and 11

Flipkart Big Billion days sale goes live for all: Deals on iPhone 13, 12 and 11

Flipkart has revealed that customers can avail cashbacks, discounts and pay later during the eight day long sale.
2 min read . 11:56 AM IST

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 series have been the hottest products to get discounts during the sale. Apart from iPhone 13, the old-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are also available with deals and offers.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart Big Billion days sale 2022 is live now for all the customers in India. The sale went live for Flipkart Plus members on Sep 22, 2022. Apple’s iPhone 13 series have been the hottest products to get discounts during the sale. Apart from iPhone 13, the old-generation iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are also available with deals and offers. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone and get into the Apple world, here are all the details on the offers.

It is notable that prices during the Flipkart Big Billion days sale 2022 keeps fluctuating. Most iPhones may also get out of stock, so customers are advised to create a wishlist and save card details for faster checkout.

Here are the details on iPhones available for discount:

iPhone 13

Apple's iPhone 13 remains one of the most popular deals in India right now. This smartphone is ideal for users who enjoy photography. Moreover, the smartphone can handle daily tasks seamlessly and it supports 5G.

iPhone 13 (128GB) - 57,990

iPhone 13 (256GB) - 66,990

iPhone 13 (512GB) - 86,990

Interestingly, the iPhone 13 mini is selling for 58,990 at the Big Billion Days Sales 2022. Users can also check out the iPhone 13 Pro models which are currently retailing for 1,09,990 (256GB storage). The 128GB options seem to be sold out. Until yesterday, the iPhone 13’s price on Flipkart even came down to approximate;y 48,000.

iPhone 12

This iPhone comes as an option for an affordable iPhone. However, this will get fewer years of updates since it launched two years ago.

iPhone 12(64GB): 53,990

iPhone 12(128GB): 58,990

iPhone 12 (256GB): 67,990

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 comes as a no-frills iPhone for customers. It can be used by creators and people looking for a secondary device. Although it does not support 5G.

iPhone 11(64GB): 35,990

iPhone 11(128GB): 39,990

Interestingly, the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on smartphones. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering new customers a discount of 100, if they sign up during the sale.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.