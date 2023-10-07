The official dates for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale have been announced. This week-long online sale is set to kick off in India on October 8 and will conclude on October 15, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart has exciting deals and offers lined up for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, along with new product launches and more.

Similar to previous years, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy a 24-hour head start on the sale, which has gone live now. Flipkart has partnered with various lenders like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank to provide instant discounts on purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions during the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by Jagran Media, interested buyers can purchase the all time demanded iPhone 14 at a price tag of ₹52,999. This includes a bank offer worth ₹3,000. Moreover, customers can get iPhone 14 Plus for ₹59,999. This includes a bank offer worth ₹3,000 and an exchange discount worth ₹2,000.

Additionally, the report adds that iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) is currently retailing at a price tag of ₹94,999. This includes bank offers. While, the iPhone 13 is up for grabs at ₹48,999 which includes a ₹3,000 off bank discount.

Mint previously reported that according to the Flipkart’s landing page, the iPhone 12 will be priced at ₹38,999. Customers can further reduce the price by up to ₹3,000, availing the bank offer. This will lower down the price and bring it to ₹35,999. Additionally, availing the exchange offer for a value up to ₹3,000, interested buyers can bring down the value to ₹32,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have been eagerly awaiting the sale, take a look at the discounted prices revealed for popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F13, Motorola G32, OPPO A17k, realme C55, and others.

Samsung Galaxy F13: During the Flipkart sale 2023, you can buy the smartphone for Rs. 9199, offering a 38 percent discount. This device features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, powered by an Exynos 850 Processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its camera setup includes a 50 MP main camera for high-quality images, complemented by an 8 MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh Lithium Ion battery. The original retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 14999.

Motorola G32: On the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can purchase this smartphone for Rs. 9999, which is a significant discount from its retail price of Rs. 18999. This device boasts a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and features a triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor for optimal performance and comes equipped with a 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery, supporting a 33 W TurboPower charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo A17k: You can grab this smartphone for just Rs. 8,999 during the sale, which is a 30 percent discount from its original retail price of Rs. 12,999. This device features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Processor. It includes an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. With a 5000 mAh battery, it offers extended hours of usage, and it also boasts RAM Expansion technology for additional storage.

