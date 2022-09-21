Flipkart Big Billion Days sale goes live tonight for these users

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will offer discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances like TV, AC, and gadgets such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start tonight for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will offer discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances like TV, AC, and gadgets such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount to the customers during the sale. Paytm customers will also get 10% assured savings during the Flipkart sale.
As always, the sale will start early for Plus members. For other users, the sale will go live on September 23. Also, the sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, the wait is over. Flipkart is giving some exciting discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung, Realme and others.
In the sale, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at ₹31,999. The smartphone buyers can avail ₹3,000 exchange discount as well. It is equipped with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offers dual recording Pro-grade OIS camera. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available at a discounted price of ₹23,749 in the sale. It is equipped with 80watt SuperVOOC charge and has dual Sony IMX sensors.
Some of the jaw-dropping deals that one can avail on the smartphones include Google Pixel 6a which will be available at ₹27,699 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ at ₹59,999. Price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at ₹28,999 in the Flipkart sale.
Deals on iPhones will be another attraction of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce platform has teased that the iPhone 13 will be available at its ‘craziest ever price’. It is likely to be offered under ₹50,000. Similarly, the Apple iPhone 11 will be available under ₹30,000. While the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased below ₹40,000.
Flipkart will also offer deals on home appliances, laptops and electronics that will be available at up to 80% off in the sale.
