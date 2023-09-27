Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 2023: As a reward to those who are can't wait till the mega-sale of Flipkart, the e-commerce platform has listed a few smartphones for sale at a heavy discounted price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce platform, on Wednesday, update the list of its deals on smartphones. Now, people can buy phones like Nothing Phone 1, Moto Edge 30, Google Pixel 7, etc at a heavy discounted price.

For those, who are looking to buy a new phone within the next few days, Flipkart has listed smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, etc at an attractive price. Moroeover, people can also reduce the price by utilising offers on certain bank cards and exchange offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its updated list, the price of Samsung Galaxy F13, launched in India at Rs. 11,999, was dropped to Rs. 9,199. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 1 is available at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 23,999 — the handset was launched in India with a Rs. 32,999 price tag.

For Pixel lovers, Google's flagship handset, Pixel 7 is available at a price of ₹36,499. Last year, it was launched in India at ₹59,999. Users can buy Vivo V29e at a price of ₹24,999 on the website. Meanwhile, Realme C55 is available at a price of ₹9,499. The Ippo A17K can be bought at a price of Rs. 7,999 in India. Earlier, it was avalible at a price of ₹10,499. Redmi Note 12 is available at a price of Rs. 10,799. However, it was introduced at a price of ₹17,999.

Sale also includes Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, which is currently available at a price of ₹35,999. Motrolla's G14 ad G32 can be bought for Rs. 8,099 (originally 9,999) and Rs. 8.999 (originally 10,499), respectively. For those who can wait more, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will bring heavy discount on other flagship smart phones of different companies in October beginning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!