Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: HP, Lenovo laptops available under 40,00

Flipkart annual festival season sale is on. As part of the 2022 Big Billion Days sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, printers, electronic appliances and more. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform is giving 10% instant discounts on transactions made using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. There is 10% assured savings for Paytm users as well. Are you looking to buy a new laptop? We bring to you a list of laptops from Asus, HP and Lenovo that are available under ₹40,000 in the sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}