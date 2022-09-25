Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: HP, Lenovo laptops available under 40,00

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: HP, Lenovo laptops available under ₹40,002 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- As part of the 2022 Big Billion Days sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, printers, electronic appliances and more.
Flipkart annual festival season sale is on. As part of the 2022 Big Billion Days sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, printers, electronic appliances and more. As part of the ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform is giving 10% instant discounts on transactions made using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. There is 10% assured savings for Paytm users as well. Are you looking to buy a new laptop? We bring to you a list of laptops from Asus, HP and Lenovo that are available under ₹40,000 in the sale.
HP Core i3 11th Gen 14s - dy2508TU Thin and Light Laptop
It is available at ₹38,990 after a discount of 21%. The laptop has a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It comes integrated with 4G LTE configuration and USB ports enable you to finish tasks. It has alexa built-in and is powered by 11th Gen Intel processor. Along with WiFi and Bluetooth, the laptop offers 1 x HDMI 2.1 and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port.
Asus VivoBook 15 (2021)
Asus VivoBook 15 (2021) can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹34,990 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD LED backlit, IPS-level display with anti-glare features. The device offers a fingerprint scanner for faster access. It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD with 1TB SSD storage.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is available at a discount of 42% on Flipkart. The laptop can be purchased at ₹33,990. It features a 15.6-inch display and weighs 1.65kg. This laptop is powered by an 11th generation processor and high speed SSD storage that allows you to enjoy efficient performance and massive storage.
RedmiBook Pro
RedmiBook Pro comes powered by Intel Core i5 processor and runs Windows 11. It is selling at ₹38,990 in the Flipkart sale. The laptop weighs 1.8 kg and sports a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti glare display with 81.8% screen to body ratio and DC Dimming.
Nokia PureBook X14
Nokia PureBook X14 is available at a discounted price of ₹37,990. It comes powered by Intel Core i5 processor and features a 14-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display with Dolby Vision.
