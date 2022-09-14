Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12 mini to be available at 49,999

Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with a neural engine processor.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23. The annual sale will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, fashion and more. Ahead of the festive sale, the e-tailer has revealed the deal price of Apple iPhone 12 mini. As per the sale webpage, iPhone 12 mini will be available at ₹49,999 on Flipkart. It is currently listed at ₹55,359 on the e-commerce platform.
Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with a neural engine processor. The phone offers dual 12MP camera at the back and has a 12MP TrueDepth sensor at the front. Blue, Green, White, Red and Black are the five colour variants of iPhone 12 mini.
Other Apple iPhones that will be available during the sale are iPhone 11 and iPhone 13. Deals on both these phones will be revealed later.
In the Android category, Flipkart will offer exciting discounts on smartphones from Nothing, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo and more. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at ₹28,999. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset and offers up toIt is noteworthy to state here that these will be the effective price after bank offers and other discounts. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases during the sale.
Similarly, Google Pixel 6a will be available at ₹27,699 onwards in the sale. Buyers can get up to ₹20,000 off on the device. Motorola Edge 30, on the other hand, will retail at a discounted price of ₹22,749. Oppo Reno 8 5G with 80watt SuperVOOC charge will be available at ₹26,999. Its original price is ₹38,999.
The upcoming sale will offer up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80% discount. Air Conditioners, on the other hand, will retail with up to 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.
