Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a revealed2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 08:47 AM IST
- Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start soon. The e-commerce company is expected to announce the sale date in coming days.
Flipkart has revealed offers on different smartphones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As per a webpage on the e-tailer's platform, deals on Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Realme 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 5G are now known. The page says that Google Pixel 6a will be available at ₹27,699 onwards in the sale. Buyers can get up to ₹20,000 off on the device.