Flipkart has revealed offers on different smartphones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale . As per a webpage on the e-tailer's platform, deals on Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Realme 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 5G are now known. The page says that Google Pixel 6a will be available at ₹27,699 onwards in the sale. Buyers can get up to ₹20,000 off on the device.

Similarly, price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at ₹28,999 in the upcoming sale. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset and offers up toIt is noteworthy to state here that these will be the effective price after bank offers and other discounts. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount on purchases during the sale.

Flipkart has not announced the dates of Big Billion Days sale yet. It is likely to start soon. In the sale, Realme 9 Pro will be available at ₹14,999 onwards. While Realme 9 4G can be purchased at ₹12,999 onwards during the sale. The phone's 5G variant retail price is yet not revealed. Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, will sell at a discounted price of ₹26,999. Buyers will be able to avail exchange discounts of up to ₹22,000 on Oppo Reno 8 5G.

The upcoming sale will offer up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. This will include deals on headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones and more. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80% discount. For example, Air Conditioners will retail with up to 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.

Apart from offers on mobiles, tablets, laptops and audio accessories, the Big Billion Days sale will give discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, fashion, beauty, food, toys, furniture items, and more. On grocery products also users will get deals and discounts to make every purchase pocket-friendly.