Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a revealed

Flipkart has not announced the dates of Big Billion Days sale yet. It is likely to start soon. In the sale, Realme 9 Pro will be available at ₹14,999 onwards. While Realme 9 4G can be purchased at ₹12,999 onwards during the sale. The phone's 5G variant retail price is yet not revealed. Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, will sell at a discounted price of ₹26,999. Buyers will be able to avail exchange discounts of up to ₹22,000 on Oppo Reno 8 5G.

