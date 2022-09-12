Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on Realme, Oppo, Infinix phones revealed

The upcoming sale will offer up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories. This will include deals on headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones and more. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80 per cent discount.
Flipkart has revealed offers on different smartphones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As per Flipkart’s official page, deals on Oppo, Realme, Motorola, and Infinix are now known. The page says that Oppo Reno8 5G will be available at ₹26,999 onwards in the sale instead of ₹38,999. Buyers can get up to 23 per cent off on this device.
Similarly, price of Motorola Edge 30 will start at ₹22,749 in the upcoming sale instead of ₹30,999. Interested customers can avail an off up to 22 per cent. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset and features a 6,55-inch Full HD+ display. It is noteworthy to state here that these will be the effective price after bank offers and other discounts. The e-commerce giant has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer an additional 10 per cent instant discount on purchases during the sale up to ₹1,500.
Flipkart has not announced the dates of Big Billion Days sale yet. It is likely to start soon. In the sale, Realme 9 Pro will be available at ₹14,999 onwards. While Realme 9 4G can be purchased at ₹12,999 onwards during the sale. The phone's 5G variant retail price is yet not revealed. Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, will sell at a discounted price of ₹26,999.
Interestingly, Flipkart claims that it is selling Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G for the cheapest of the prices. The e-commerce giant is offering the handset at a discounted price of ₹14,999 instead of ₹24,999. Customers can avail a discount of 40 per cent. This smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 8105G processor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
The upcoming sale will offer up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories. This will include deals on headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones and more. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80 per cent discount. For example, Air Conditioners will retail with up to 50 per cent discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.
Apart from offers on mobiles, tablets, laptops and audio accessories, the Big Billion Days sale will give discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, fashion, beauty, food, toys, furniture items, and more. On grocery products also users will get deals and discounts to make every purchase pocket-friendly.
