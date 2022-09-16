Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 05:05 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available at a starting price of ₹59,999 in the sale.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will continue till September 30. As always, the sale will start early for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will offer discounts on a range of products like smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and more. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming sale revealing deals and offers on smartphones. In the sale, Samsung smartphones will be available with huge discounts during Flipkart sale.