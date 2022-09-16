Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will continue till September 30. As always, the sale will start early for Flipkart Plus members. The sale will offer discounts on a range of products like smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and more. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming sale revealing deals and offers on smartphones. In the sale, Samsung smartphones will be available with huge discounts during Flipkart sale .

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available at a starting price of ₹59,999 in the sale. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and houses a 4,500mAh battery. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The handset offers a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. On the rear, buyers get a 50MP main sensor paired with 12MP and 10MP camera sensors. Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White are the colour options of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹31,999 in the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with dual recording Pro-grade OIS camera and offers a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The handset comes powered by the company’s own processor and features fast charging. It has a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen and comes in four colour options- Graphite, Lavender, Olive and White.

For the iPhone lovers, Flipkart has teased to offer the iPhone 13 below ₹50,000 in the sale. As teased by Flipkart, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple Phone 11 will retail below ₹30,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.